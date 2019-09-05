XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

05/09/2019 - 10:50 BST

No Pay Cut For Matteo Darmian Despite Swapping Manchester United For Parma

 




Matteo Darmian has not seen a reduction in his wages following his move to Parma as the Italian side are paying him around the level of salary he was earning at Manchester United.

Darmian played very little football over the last two seasons and was desperate to find his way back to Italy during the recently concluded transfer window.  


 



It took all summer for the defender to find a club but he eventually joined Parma on a deal worth €4m from Manchester United with a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

There were suggestions that the full-back could have agreed to take a pay cut to move to Italy but it has been claimed that is not the case.
 

According to The Athletic, Parma are paying him a similar salary to the sum he was earning at Manchester United, which is £65,000 per week.



Darmian has signed a four-year deal with the Italian side without seeing a reduction in his earnings back in his homeland.

A new tax law from the Italian government to attract new workers and high net-worth individuals have come to the aid of Italian clubs.
 


Serie A clubs have been able to sign more players from the Premier League as they have been able to offer them similar wages to what they were earning in England.

Darmian is an Italian but has qualified for the tax relief as he has spent more than two years outside the country.   
 