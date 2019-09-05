Once Roma Became An Option, I Threw Myself Into It – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Follow @insidefutbol





Henrikh Mkhitaryan has conceded that he jumped at the prospect of joining Roma as he knew that he was not going to play much football at Arsenal this season.



The Armenian attacking midfielder completed a season-long loan move to Roma from Arsenal on deadline day after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates.













He was not a massive part of Unai Emery’s plans moving forward and the player admits that he was aware of his reduced status at Arsenal, just 18 months after joining the club.



The 30-year-old revealed that he did not think twice before joining Roma once it became clear that they wanted him as he was not going to get regular minutes at Arsenal this season.





Mkhitaryan told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “When I realised that I would find little space in London and the prospect of joining Roma opened up, I threw myself into it.







“I am sure we will do well.”





He has reported for international duty for Armenia after the move and admits that he is itching to get the ball rolling at Roma after the break.





“I can’t wait to get started.”



The former Manchester United midfielder scored nine goals in 59 appearances for Arsenal before moving to Italy this summer.

