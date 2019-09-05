Players And Fans Want To Settle Score – Celtic Star Warns Cluj

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor feels the Hoops' Europa League draw against CFR Cluj was inevitable and is confident that they can set the record straight against the Romanians.



Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have had a solid start to their 2019/20 season, winning eleven of their thirteen games so far.













However, suffering their only defeat of the campaign, that came in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, to CFR Cluj saw them miss out on the chance to play in the group stage of the competition. The Romanian club then went on to get knocked out in their next qualifier.



Courtesy of a twist of fate, the two sides are set to face off again after being drawn in the same group in the Europa League and Celtic attacking midfielder McGregor feels it is an opportunity to make up for their earlier disappointment.





The Scotsman believes the Bhoys drawing against CFR Cluj was inevitable and is confident that the club can take advantage of their chance to set things straight.







"It was inevitable that we were going to get them again, and it’s a good thing that we can go and almost set the record straight in terms of us owing them a performance and a result", McGregor told the Celtic View.



"I’m sure it's one that the players and fans will want to try and settle that score in.





"There was that disappointment against Cluj, but the team has responded very, very well since then.



"When we look at the three games, we’ll want to try and get some points away from home and get enough points to go through.



"We know all about their team, and likewise, they know about us, but we’re confident that we can get the right results against them this time around."



Celtic will take on the Romanian club at Celtic Park on 3rd October, while the away fixture is scheduled to take place on 12th December.

