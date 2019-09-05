This Is Our Ambition – West Ham Midfielder Sets Target

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has revealed that the Hammers are aiming to finish in the Premier League's top six this season and earn qualification to the Europa League.



Although Premier League side West Ham suffered a heavy 5-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City in their season opener, the Irons bounced back with victories in their next three matches.













Having claimed wins against Watford and Norwich before going into the international break, the London-based club currently sit seventh in the league table, above Manchester United.



West Ham missed out on qualification to the Europa League by five points last season and are determined to ensure European football next season.





Lanzini, who extended his contract with the club last week, is aware that the Premier League is a tough league to compete in, but is confident that the Irons have the quality to finish in the top six this season.







“Of course [we want to challenge for a top-six finish]!” Lanzini told West Ham's official site.



“It is the ambition of all of us and the club, but we must work hard because every team wants this and the Premier League is hard, but we need believe in ourselves and we can achieve this.





“We have a lot of very good attacking players.



"We need to work hard because the ambition is to go to the Europa League and we need to concentrate on this.”



West Ham will take on newly promoted Aston Villa in the league on 16th September after the international break and Lanzini, along with the Hammers players, will be looking to pick up from where they left off.

