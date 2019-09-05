This Is Reason For Loan Move – Manchester United Defender Explains Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has admitted his move to Tranmere Rovers is about getting back to his best, while he is also happy with how much manager Micky Mellon wanted to sign him.



The Manchester United academy product secured a loan move to the League One side before the transfer window slammed shut earlier this week.













The move represents the left-back's fourth consecutive loan spell, with time spent by Borthwick-Jackson at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Scunthorpe United, respectively.



He made 14 senior team appearances at Manchester United, but has struggled to live up to his potential.





The youngster picked up a cartilage injury during the second half of last season and was sidelined for a significant amount of time, making him miss crucial matches towards the end of the season.







And now Borthwick-Jackson hopes that he can get back to his best form and in the process help Tranmere finish as high up as possible in the league.



“I’m delighted and I can’t wait to get started", Borthwick-Jackson told his new club's official site.





“I think it’s a case of me getting back to my best and showcasing what I can do to help Tranmere finish as high up the league table as possible."



The defender also stressed the importance of the belief Mellon has put in him.



“The manager was keen, and he wanted me.



"I’m looking forward to working with him and that’s half the battle to have a manager like that.



"He said he knows my quality and he wants me to get back enjoying my football.”



Tranmere entertain Gillingham in a League One meeting on Saturday and all eyes will be on whether Borthwick-Jackson is involved.

