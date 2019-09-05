This West Ham Player Is The Right Sort – Hammers Star Feels New Boy Is Break With Bad Habit

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham captain Mark Noble believes the Hammers need enthusiastic players who want to play for the club and feels summer arrival Sebastien Haller belongs to that category.



The Hammers broke their transfer record after agreeing a club-record deal worth up to £45m for 25-year-old striker Haller in the summer.













The Frenchman, whose arrival was received with excitement by the Irons faithful, has had a solid start to his career in England, having scored three times in his three league appearances for the London-based club.



Settling in, on and off the pitch, often emerges as a problem for players who arrive from foreign clubs. However, Haller, who is fluent in English, has had no such trouble according to West Ham skipper Noble.





Having made his senior team debut for West Ham in 2004, the 32-year-old feels too often players have chosen the club for a big pay day or to simply live in London.









Noble, who feels the club should stop signing such players, wants them to bring in players who want to represent the Hammers and is positive that Haller belongs to that group.



“Brilliantly!” Noble was quoted as saying by the club's official site when asked about how Haller has settled in at the club.





“He speaks good English, which helps, and he’s a great lad who wants to learn, wants to play, wants to win and I said at the time [of his signing], this club needs to move on from bringing in players who are here to, sort of, live in London and earn a bit of a payday.



“We need young, enthusiastic players who are going to want to be here and play for the club for a long time, and it seems to be the case with him.”



West Ham went into the international break on the back of three consecutive wins and will be looking to keep the momentum going when they return to action against Aston Villa on 16th September.

