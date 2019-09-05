Tottenham’s Proposed Terms Scuppered Summer Deal For Major Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas has revealed the reasons behind his decision to reject a serious offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Bruno Fernandes.



Fernandes was one of the most talked-about players in the summer after he scored 32 goals and had 18 assists to his name last season for Sporting Lisbon.













He was almost sure to leave the club during the recently concluded transfer window but interest from Manchester United did not develop into a serious offer from the Red Devils.



Tottenham came in for him later in the window but they could no agree terms with Sporting Lisbon, before signing Giovanni Lo Celso from Real Betis towards the end of the Premier League window.





Varandas lifted the lid on Tottenham’s failed bid and revealed that he did not believe that the targets Fernandes had to achieve at Spurs for the €20m add-on to kick in were realistic.









Asked about keeping Fernandes, the Sporting Lisbon president told the club’s official site: “It was ‘impossible’ to retain Bruno Fernandes but we did it.



“We prepared for his sale by putting a fair price on his worth and we had bids.





“But only Tottenham’s was serious – which was €45m and another €20m based on targets – winning the Premier League and the Champions League.



“Achieving these targets was difficult, so I didn’t accept it.”



Fernandes was also linked with a late move to Real Madrid but no deal took place and he has continued at Sporting Lisbon.

