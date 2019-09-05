Tried To Speak To Chairman, Didn’t Really Get Answer – Former Tottenham Star On Spurs Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Kieran Trippier has conceded that he felt disappointed at leaving Tottenham Hotspur, but feels the club were not interested in holding on to him in the summer.



Trippier completed a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer after spending four seasons with the north London club.













Towards the end of last season, the 28-year-old was no longer a certain starter in the Tottenham starting eleven and there were rumours that the club were considering offloading him.



The full-back insisted that he wanted to continue at Tottenham and there was no bad blood between himself and Mauricio Pochettino, despite him leaving the club in the summer.





Trippier told the Times: “It’s disappointing. I gave everything for the club and I wanted to stay, I had another couple of years left.









“Me and the manager didn’t leave on bad terms, he’s done a lot for me and I respect him highly.”





The new Atletico Madrid full-back revealed that he wanted to clarify his future with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, but admits that he never got a proper response.





And Trippier conceded that it became clear that the club were not keen to keep him.



“I tried to speak to the chairman. I just didn’t really get an answer.



“I didn’t get the impression that they wanted to keep me.



"I had four good years there, met some good people and thought I had a future there.”



Trippier has started in Atletico Madrid’s opening three league games and has settled into Diego Simeone’s side quickly.

