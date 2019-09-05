We’re Close To Being A Really Good Team – Everton Star Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton centre-back Michael Keane has heaped praise on Toffees boss Marco Silva and believes he is close to making them a good team.



Premier League side Everton appointed Silva as their manager last year and saw the Portuguese tactician lead them to an eighth-place finish in his debut season, narrowly missing out on Europa League qualification.













The Toffees, who are in their second campaign under the management of the 42-year-old, have had a decent start to the new season, winning two of their four matches in the league.



One of the key players in Silva's side, Keane, believes that the manager's Portuguese roots give him a philosophy that is different from others.





The 26-year-old centre-back has revealed that it is great to learn from Silva, who he believes is close to making Everton a good side.







“He has different ideas from other mangers – every manager is slightly different and you learn from all of them”, Keane told Everton's official site.



“He has been brought up on a different style of football in Portugal and has a different philosophy – and it is great to learn from him.





“He has taught me a lot – I am sure the same is true for everyone at the club.



“The way we want to play is really drilled into us now, we just need to fine-tune it, work on a few things – and I think we are close to being a really good team.”



Everton, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League, will face Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on 15th September after the international break and will be looking to continue their momentum.

