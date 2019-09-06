XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/09/2019 - 15:55 BST

Arsenal Aiming To Make Sure New Signing Progresses Towards Homegrown Status

 




William Saliba has been included in Arsenal’s Premier League squad to help the Gunners to establish the Frenchman as a homegrown player before he turns 21.

Arsenal paid out big money to sign the 18-year-old defender from Saint-Etienne in the summer before loaning him back to the French club for the season.  


 



The Gunners are hopeful that Saliba will make more progress in Ligue 1 this season before he returns to the club next summer, ready to feature in the Premier League.

But Saliba’s name has been mentioned in Arsenal’s Premier League squad as an Under-21 player for the team.
 

Embed from Getty Images


According to French radio station RMC, the Gunners have taken the action to make sure Saliba can be considered as a homegrown player before he turns 21.
 



Each Premier League squad must contain at least eight homegrown players, which means players who have spent at least three years at an English club before their 21st birthday.

If Saliba’s name also features in Arsenal’s Premier League squad for the next two years as well, he would qualify as a homegrown product for the club.
 


Arsenal are looking to take advantage of the letter of the rules to secure Saliba homegrown status before his 21st birthday.   
 