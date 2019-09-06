Can He Step Up – Liverpool Youth Boss Eager To See If Reds Loanee Can Meet Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool academy manager Alex Inglethorpe is interested to see if Reds loanee Harry Wilson can step up to the level required in the Premier League this season.



The young winger had a fruitful loan spell at Derby County last season as the Rams fell just short of earning promotion back to the Premier League.













Liverpool wanted the 22-year-old to experience the Premier League this year and decided to loan him out to Bournemouth for the 2019/20 campaign.



Wilson has made a solid start at Dean Court and has already bagged two goals in three Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe’s side this season.





Inglethorpe is delighted with the progress the winger made at Derby County last season and is hopeful that he can carry on the good work at Bournemouth this season.









The Liverpool academy boss believes that the youngster has all the talent to step up and do well in the Premier League as well.



"Harry had a good, promising season at Derby County and I'm really hoping he can continue that on loan at Bournemouth”, Inglethorpe told Liverpool's official site.





"Harry has got real ability and he influences games, so I'm interested to see what happens when he gets the opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League.



"Can he step up another level because he has proven he can do it in the Championship? Hopefully he can carry that on in the Premier League."



Wilson will hope to impress with the Cherries this season before returning to Liverpool, where he has a contract until 2023.

