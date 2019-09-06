Decision Was Easy – Star On Agreed Chelsea Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Michael Hector has agreed a permanent move to Fulham in January and revealed that it was an easy decision to make.



Championship club Fulham reached an agreement for the purchase of London-born centre-back Hector from Chelsea on Thursday, with the player joining the Cottagers in January.













The Jamaica international has penned a contract that will keep him at the London-based club until 2022 and he could stay a further year if the side trigger the option to extend his contract by 12 months.



While he will only join in January, the defender is determined to help Fulham earn promotion to the Premier League this season.





Upon agreeing a deal to join the club, Hector has revealed that it was an easy decision to make and is delighted that he will get the opportunity to play for the club that some of his family support.







“It was an easy decision to make", Hector told Fulham's official site.



"My Mum’s from Fulham, so it’s nice to join a club that some of my family support.





“It’s good to now be a part of the set-up here. Hopefully things can work out well and we can get promoted.



"I know how tough the Championship is and it won’t be any different for us.



“We’ll have to work hard for it but the squad is very good and my job will be to help them push for promotion.”



Hector spent last season on loan at Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, for whom he made 37 appearances in the league.

