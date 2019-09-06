Everyone Thought He Was Crazy – Former PSV Star On Newcastle United Summer Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Former PSV Eindhoven defender Jeffrey Bruma has revealed a story from 2016 about Newcastle United summer arrival Jetro Willems that depicts his confidence on and off the pitch.



Willems, who arrived at St. James Park on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, could be in line for an extended run in Newcastle's starting eleven as preferred full-back Matt Ritchie is estimated to be sidelined for two months with injury.













The Dutchman made his first league start of the season against Watford last weekend and is expected to keep his place when the Magpies return to action against Premier League giants Liverpool on 14th September.



While he has a big void to fill in Newcastle's backline, former PSV Eindhoven team-mate Bruma has backed the 25-year-old left-back, whose confidence he admires, to do well.





The former Chelsea centre-back has recalled an incident from 2016 – when the two defenders played at PSV Eindhoven – as testimony to Willems's confidence on and off the pitch.







"A week before the game, someone in an interview asked Jetro if there was a chance of PSV being champions and he was like, '99%'," Bruma told ChronicleLive.



"Everyone was thinking, 'This guy's crazy! It's impossible. He's putting pressure on us!' But he was right – we were champions – and he was standing there with his medal.





"He had that confidence in him and he showed us he was really confident on the pitch and off the pitch as well."



Willems made a total of 36 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt and provided two assists last season, but was keen to move on after slipping out of favour.

