He’s Frightening Quick – Team-mate of Rangers Loan Star Impressed With Signing of Ger

Rotherham United defender Michael Ihiekwe has been impressed with what he has seen from Rangers loanee Jake Hastie and insists that the youngster, along with fellow new boy Chiedozie Ogbene, can make an impact for the Millers.



Hastie arrived from Rangers on deadline day on a season-long loan deal, with the Gers keen to see the winger handed regular game time at the New York Stadium.













Though the 20-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the League One club, he has taken part in training and the quality he has shown has impressed the 26-year-old defender.



Ihiekwe has been struck by Hastie's pace, insisting that the youngster has a few tricks up his sleeve and could prove to be deadly for Rotherham.





Along with Hastie, another summer signing Ogbene has also impressed Ihiekwe with his pace and the Liverpool academy product believes that together Hastie and Ogbene have the ability to make an impact for the Millers.









"Having both Chieo and Jake coming in gives the manager more options and it keeps opposition teams guessing", Ihiekwe told his club's official site.



"If you're a full-back playing against us, you're probably expecting to face our front three and it be a different type of test.





"We saw when Chieo came on against Tranmere that he's capable of causing all kinds of problems and that gives us another dimension.



"He's rapid and he's so sharp in training too, he's a nightmare to deal with at times!



"Jake is frighteningly quick as well.



"He's only trained with us a couple of times so far, but you can see that in training and he certainly has a few tricks in his locker.



"We've now got two direct wingers, so I'm sure they'll make an impact for us."



Both Hastie and Ogbene could be in contention for a spot in the side when Rotherham face Doncaster Rovers in a League One match this weekend.

