06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/09/2019 - 10:59 BST

Inter In Touch With Tottenham Star’s Agent, Keeping Communication Lines Open

 




Inter have already been in touch with the representative of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen as they plot a potential move for the Dane.

Eriksen stayed put at Tottenham beyond the end of the transfer window, despite stating in the summer that he felt the time was right to leave the north London club.  


 



Real Madrid did not come in for him and Manchester United backed out of some late negotiations after they realised that the Dane’s heart was not set on a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are said to be keen to probe the ground again in January, when they feel Tottenham would want to sell him if a new contract is not agreed.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Inter have been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him on a free transfer next summer and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, they have already been in exploratory talks with his agent.
 



It has been claimed that they made contact with Martin Schoots, Eriksen’s agent, in mid-June and have since been in regular touch.

With club such as Juventus also hovering, the Nerazzurri are keen to get an edge in the race for the Dane ahead of next summer.
 


Tottenham have already offered him a new five-year contract worth €7.5m per season but the player is yet to decide whether he wants to sign the new deal.   
 