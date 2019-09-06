Leeds United Star Wants Long Term Stay At Perfect Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has opened up on the prospect of staying with the Whites for the long term and believes the club suits him perfectly.



Bamford was one of the first players to arrive at the Yorkshire-based club after current head coach Marcelo Bielsa took charge last summer.













In his first season at Elland Road, the former Chelsea striker racked up ten goals and two assists across all competitions, but was held back by injuries that saw him miss 22 matches for the side.



The 26-year-old, who is aiming to make his second campaign at Leeds a better one, has set his eyes on scoring as many goals as he can and helping the side earn promotion to the Premier League.





Bamford also is open to the prospect of staying with the Peacocks for a long time and termed the club 'perfect'.







“I don’t see why not [stay at Leeds for the long term],” Bamford was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“Being so settled is nice. It is something that I had always wanted, I had always wanted to be the main No 9 somewhere, to get that chance and to get settled and it’s a nice place to settle in to be honest.





“I live just outside the city, 20 minutes to get into town, I like living in the countryside, the people at the club are brilliant and the fans are brilliant.



“It’s the perfect club, it’s got everything.



“People don’t talk about history so much now but obviously it has that, it’s got the atmosphere, it’s got the stadium, it’s got hundreds and thousands of fans all around the world.



“It’s got everything, the people around the club are generally what make a club – the people who work at it – and I think we have got a brilliant set, for the most part!



“Everyone who works there is brilliant and it is a really good club."



Bamford however is not thinking beyond this season as he looks to guide the Whites to the top flight.



“I think my sole focus this year is just to help us get promoted and score as many goals as I can and then hopefully when we are in the Premier League set new targets and see what we can achieve.”



Bamford, with four goals, is currently Leeds' top scorer and will be looking to add more to the tally when the Championship club return to action next week.

