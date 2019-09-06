XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/09/2019 - 10:44 BST

Leeds United Veteran Could Still Play In La Liga Feels Former Spanish Defender

 




Former Valencia defender Angel Dealbert believes Leeds United star Pablo Hernandez has it in him to still play in the top tier of Spanish football.

Hernandez has emerged as one of the best players at Leeds since he was signed by Garry Monk and is considered key by many to their hopes of winning promotion.


 



The Spaniard is out of contract next summer but is likely to extend his stay at Elland Road if Leeds manage to earn promotion to the top tier.

He has been tipped to return to Spain next season if Leeds are still languishing in the second tier of English football.
 

Dealbert, who played alongside the 34-year-old at Valencia, feels that despite his advancing years, Hernandez still has the game and the determination to play in La Liga if he wants to.



“He’s what, 34, and he plays like this?” the defender told The Athletic.

“You can’t believe it.
 


“And he looks like he’s getting better. I think he could play in the top league in Spain now.”

Hernandez has scored 29 times and has 32 assists to his name in 128 appearances for the Yorkshire giants.   
 