XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/09/2019 - 11:37 BST

Manchester United Loanee Opens Door To Permanent Old Trafford Exit

 




Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has conceded that he is open to continuing at Roma beyond the end of his current loan stint.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not promise regular minutes to Smalling this season and Manchester United loaned him out to Roma for the rest of the campaign.  


 



Roma do not have an option to buy him and as per the current agreement the defender is scheduled to return to England at the end of the current season.

Smalling is not looking too far into the future at the moment and just wants to focus on playing the next game and getting used to his new environment at Roma.
 

Embed from Getty Images


But the defender admitted that if Roma are happy with his performances, he would happily consider continuing at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the end of the current season.
 



Asked whether he would consider staying at Roma for the long term, Smalling said in a press conference: “For me, it is a great opportunity, I cannot wait to get there and start right now.

“Now I want to focus on the next game and understand the coach’s training methods.
 


“Then at the end of the season, we will see.

“If Roma are satisfied it would be a pleasure for me to stay at the club.”

Manchester United and Roma could meet to agree a fee for a permanent deal if Smalling manages to impress in Italy.   
 