Manchester United Loanee Opens Door To Permanent Old Trafford Exit

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has conceded that he is open to continuing at Roma beyond the end of his current loan stint.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not promise regular minutes to Smalling this season and Manchester United loaned him out to Roma for the rest of the campaign.













Roma do not have an option to buy him and as per the current agreement the defender is scheduled to return to England at the end of the current season.



Smalling is not looking too far into the future at the moment and just wants to focus on playing the next game and getting used to his new environment at Roma.





But the defender admitted that if Roma are happy with his performances, he would happily consider continuing at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the end of the current season.









Asked whether he would consider staying at Roma for the long term, Smalling said in a press conference: “For me, it is a great opportunity, I cannot wait to get there and start right now.



“Now I want to focus on the next game and understand the coach’s training methods.





“Then at the end of the season, we will see.



“If Roma are satisfied it would be a pleasure for me to stay at the club.”



Manchester United and Roma could meet to agree a fee for a permanent deal if Smalling manages to impress in Italy.

