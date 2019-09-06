We Must Take Positives From Arsenal Draw – Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks believes Spurs must take the positives from their north London derby against Arsenal, despite throwing away a two-goal lead at the Emirates Stadium.



The 23-year-old was on the pitch as his side had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Gunners, in spite of going 2-0 up within the first 40 minutes of the match.













It has not been a flying start to the campaign for the Lilywhites this term, as they have won only one of their four matches played so far, drawing two and losing one.



Stressing the importance of the point against Arsenal as Spurs head to the international break, Winks said that his team are looking to take the positives from the game, rather than focusing on the negatives.





"You don't want to go into the international break on the back of a defeat, especially after a north London derby", Winks told his club's official site.







"It’s a game where we probably could have and should have come away with the three points, we didn’t, we got a point and it’s important we take the positives rather than the negatives."



Winks has been named in the England squad for the European Championship qualifying matches against Bulgaria and Kosovo on 7th and 10th September respectively.





He has featured in all four of Tottenham's league games this season so far, regularly being trusted by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

