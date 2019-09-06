XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/09/2019 - 11:33 BST

We’re Amongst Europa League Favourites – Roma New Boy Chris Smalling

 




Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling has insisted that Roma are one of the favourites to lift the Europa League at the end of the season.

Smalling has been loaned to Roma by Manchester United on a season-long loan deal, with the Serie A giants holding no option to make the move permanent.  


 



Roma are involved in the Europa League this season, as are Smalling’s parent club Manchester United, and the defender is looking forward to playing in the tournament.

The centre-back feels Roma have the qualities to go all the way in the Europa League and are in fact one of the teams who are favourites to win the competition this season.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Asked if Roma can win the Europa League, the defender said in a press conference: “Yes, absolutely, we have all the qualities.



“In fact, we are amongst the favourites to win the Europa League.

“It would be nice for me too.”
 


Smalling won the Europa League at Manchester United in 2017 under Jose Mourinho’s tutelage.

With Manchester United also involved in the Europa League this season, Smalling could yet come up against his parent club over the course of the competition.   
 