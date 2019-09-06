West Ham Ready To Offer 33-Year-Old January Home

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has an offer to join West Ham United during the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



Mandzukic was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, but a deal ultimately did not happen as the Red Devils felt Juventus were asking for too much money.













His future at Juventus seems bleak as he has been left out of their Champions League squad and a move away from the club in January is a distinct possibility.



Manchester United are believed to be prepared to rekindle their interest but he has one more club in the Premier League vying for his signature.





According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, West Ham have presented an offer to the 33-year-old with a view to signing him in the winter transfer window.







The Hammers were in touch with him in the summer as well and are pushing to land the striker in January.



Mandzukic also has offers to move to Qatar in the coming months, but the player is not prepared to take a decision now.





The Croatian still believes he has a role to play at Juventus and wants to fight to have some space in Maurizio Sarri’s plans going forward.

