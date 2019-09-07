Celtic Loanee Believes Club’s Location Will Work In His Favour

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson believes the lack of distractions in Dingwall means he can fully focus on his football, as he aims to kick on ahead of a return to Celtic Park next summer.



The youngster linked up with Scottish Premiership side Ross County before the transfer window closed, arriving on a season-long loan move from Celtic.













Henderson makes no bones about the reason for his move, as he looks to play the regular first team football which would prove difficult at Celtic.



Neil Lennon already has a host of midfield options to pick from, including Scott Brown, Tom Rogic, Olivier Ntchamn, Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor and Nir Bitton.





Henderson is now focused on Ross County and believes that moving to Dingwall means he will be able to knuckle down and focus on his game.







"I need the chance to play first-team football and this is the perfect place for me to come to", Henderson was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I feel it is a big move, at this stage of my career. I have broken in to the Celtic first team, but obviously there are a lot of players there.





"Dingwall is quite far away from everywhere.



"You usually come home and do things, but now up here you can focus fully on football which is the best thing for me", the Celtic midfielder added.



Henderson will be looking to make his Ross County bow after the international break when St Mirren provide the opposition, while the following weekend sees a trip to Fir Park to play Motherwell.

