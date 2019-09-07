Celtic Loanee Tipped To Add Different Dimension By Ross County Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell feels that Celtic starlet Ewan Henderson will offer his side a different dimension in midfield during the course of his loan spell.



Celtic's fellow Premiership side announced the capture of the teenager on a season-long loan deal on the final day of the transfer window this summer.













The youngster is a product of Celtic's youth academy and has managed seven outings in the senior team for the Bhoys, providing three assists in the process.



Kettlewell, the Ross County co-manager, is hoping that Henderson can make the most of his time at Dingwall and believes that he will offer the side a different dimension in midfield.





“We are delighted to bring Ewan in. We believe he will add a different dimension to us in the middle of the park", Kettlewell told his club's official site.









"Obviously coming from Celtic he has an excellent pedigree and is very highly regarded at Celtic Park.



"Hopefully, he can come in here and continue to develop and get some game time under his belt.”





All eyes will be on whether Ross County hand Henderson his debut following the international break when they play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

