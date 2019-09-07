He’s Been Brilliant – Manchester United Legend Impressed With Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Denis Irwin has heaped praise on Red Devils winger Daniel James and believes he has been brilliant for the club so far.



Manchester United went into the international break with just one win from their four league games, but there remains optimism due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's focus on youth.













While their start to the 2019/20 campaign has been far from ideal, James has quickly made a big impact at Old Trafford.



James, who arrived at the club from Swansea for £15m in the summer, with three goals from four matches, is the side's top scorer.





The 21-year-old's goal tally is an indicator of the great start he has had to his career at Old Trafford, but his passing range is also something to be excited about, according to Manchester United legend Irwin, who believes the Welshman has been brilliant this season.







“He’s a player that can play on both wings and can cut in on his left and right”, Irwin told Manchester United's official site.



“I think we’ve seen that already.





“He’s not afraid to run at players with his pace and you always want players like that to chip in with goals, but to score three in four is a really great start for him.



"Some of the balls he puts in, particular in the latter stages against Southampton last Saturday, were a joy to watch.



"He’s been brilliant.”



James came close to joining Leeds United in the January transfer window earlier this year, but the Whites failed to close out the deal in time.

