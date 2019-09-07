XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/09/2019 - 18:43 BST

He’s Excellent – Crystal Palace Summer Arrival Impressed With 28-Year-Old

 




Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill has admitted he is impressed with Eagles team-mate Luka Milivojevic and can see why he wears the captain's armband at Selhurst Park.

Experienced former Chelsea defender Cahill joined the Eagles this summer on a two-year contract, reuniting with his former England manager Roy Hodgson.  


 



The move to Palace has also allowed Cahill to take a close look at highly rated midfielder Milivojevic and has been more than impressed with what he has seen from the former Olympiacos star.

According to the 33-year-old, Milivojevic is authoritative, having all the important traits of a captain. However, Cahill is equally impressed with how the 28-year-old Serbian operates as a midfielder.
 

Embed from Getty Images


“My first impressions of Luka were very positive", Cahill told Crystal Palace's official site.



"He’s clearly a big character within the dressing room and I can see why he’s got the armband.

"He’s got lots of traits I’d look to see in a captain: very authoritative and, first and foremost, an excellent central midfield player.”
 


Crystal Palace snapped up the 28-year-old from Greek giants Olympiacos, where he picked up two Greek Super League titles and one Greek Cup.

In a sign of how highly they rate Milivojevic, Crystal Palace locked him down on a new contract, until 2023, in August this year.
 