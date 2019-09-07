He’s Excellent – Crystal Palace Summer Arrival Impressed With 28-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill has admitted he is impressed with Eagles team-mate Luka Milivojevic and can see why he wears the captain's armband at Selhurst Park.



Experienced former Chelsea defender Cahill joined the Eagles this summer on a two-year contract, reuniting with his former England manager Roy Hodgson.













The move to Palace has also allowed Cahill to take a close look at highly rated midfielder Milivojevic and has been more than impressed with what he has seen from the former Olympiacos star.



According to the 33-year-old, Milivojevic is authoritative, having all the important traits of a captain. However, Cahill is equally impressed with how the 28-year-old Serbian operates as a midfielder.





“My first impressions of Luka were very positive", Cahill told Crystal Palace's official site.







"He’s clearly a big character within the dressing room and I can see why he’s got the armband.



"He’s got lots of traits I’d look to see in a captain: very authoritative and, first and foremost, an excellent central midfield player.”





Crystal Palace snapped up the 28-year-old from Greek giants Olympiacos, where he picked up two Greek Super League titles and one Greek Cup.



In a sign of how highly they rate Milivojevic, Crystal Palace locked him down on a new contract, until 2023, in August this year.

