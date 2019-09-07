It’s Difficult To Pick A Midfield Three, Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard feels it is difficult to pick his midfield three for games, but is delighted that he has solid options to choose from.



The Light Blues did significant business over the course of the summer transfer window, adding to Gerrard's midfield options.













Joe Aribo was tempted to move north of the border and has impressed, while Andy King was landed on a loan deal from Leicester City. Greg Docherty came back from a loan stint last term, with Brandon Barker also added to the ranks.



Gerrard picked Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo against Celtic before the international break.





He has a host of options in midfield and was criticised for his set-up against Celtic, as Rangers lost 2-0.







The 39-year-old has conceded that he finds it difficult to choose the midfield three to start matches but feels it is a 'fantastic position to be in'.



"It's difficult to find a selection", Gerrard told Rangers TV, before the Old Firm loss.





"What's the right balance, who gets the nod ahead of who – that's very very difficult, but it is a fantastic position to be in.



"We've got six really strong options to play in three places.



"The key to it is that they're all professional and they all understand and realise when we do pick it's just for that game in general."



Rangers will be looking to bounce back from their Old Firm loss later this month when they play host to Livingston at Ibrox. The Gers then plunge into their Europa League group stage campaign against Feyenoord.

