Leaving Rangers Tough To Do, Gers Star Admits After Loan Exit

Jason Holt has admitted it was difficult to agree to leave Rangers, but believes the time has come to put his career first as he was out-of-favour at Ibrox.



The 26-year-old moved to fellow Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone on loan on the final day of the transfer window and is set to stay at McDiarmid Park until the end of the season.













Holt spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town, enjoying regular game time under Joey Barton, but was facing a tough task securing minutes at Ibrox following his return.



The 26-year-old admits that returning to Rangers to then leave again was tough to do, but insists he needs to focus on his career.





“It’s a wrench to leave Rangers, of course it is”, Holt was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







“It’s a big club, a special club but in football you have to think about your career and move on sometimes.



“It’s just one of those things. When a new manager arrives it can be like a revolving door."





The midfielder admits that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard moved on with his midfield options in his absence, and it was clear there was no place for him.



“I decided to go out on loan last season to play games and then when I came back, the team there had come on leaps and bounds.



“So there wasn’t a place for me. I wasn’t in the plans and you have to move on."



Holt has clocked a total of 115 appearances for Rangers, scoring 15 goals and providing 19 assists.

