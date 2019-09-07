XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/09/2019 - 20:53 BST

Not Hard To Clear My Head – Tottenham Hotspur Star Focused After Window Closure

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen insists it is not hard for him to clear his head following a summer of fierce transfer speculation.

The Danish international, who has one year left on his contract with Premier League side Tottenham, was linked with a move away from the club this summer, with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Manchester United just two of the sides mooted as keen.  


 



However, with the European transfer window slamming shut, Eriksen will be staying at Tottenham at least until the winter transfer window and could leave the side on a free transfer next summer.

The Dane has had to wrestle with questions over his future throughout the summer.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Eriksen, who is currently with the Denmark national team, though insists that he will easily be able to clear his head now that the transfer window has closed.



"For me, it's not hard to clear my head", Eriksen was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I don't read much of what is written. And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year.
 


"I know a lot of people are interested in where I play. That's the way it is."

Eriksen helped himself to two goals in Denmark's 6-0 win over Gibraltar in a Euro 2020 qualifier earlier this week.

Denmark have another qualifier, away at Georgia, scheduled for Sunday.
 