Not Hard To Clear My Head – Tottenham Hotspur Star Focused After Window Closure

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen insists it is not hard for him to clear his head following a summer of fierce transfer speculation.



The Danish international, who has one year left on his contract with Premier League side Tottenham, was linked with a move away from the club this summer, with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Manchester United just two of the sides mooted as keen.













However, with the European transfer window slamming shut, Eriksen will be staying at Tottenham at least until the winter transfer window and could leave the side on a free transfer next summer.



The Dane has had to wrestle with questions over his future throughout the summer.





Eriksen, who is currently with the Denmark national team, though insists that he will easily be able to clear his head now that the transfer window has closed.







"For me, it's not hard to clear my head", Eriksen was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I don't read much of what is written. And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year.





"I know a lot of people are interested in where I play. That's the way it is."



Eriksen helped himself to two goals in Denmark's 6-0 win over Gibraltar in a Euro 2020 qualifier earlier this week.



Denmark have another qualifier, away at Georgia, scheduled for Sunday.

