This Is Why We’ve Signed Chelsea Star On Loan – Dutch Club’s Technical Director Explains

Vitesse technical director Mo Allach has explained why his club have signed goalkeeper Jamal Blackman on loan from Chelsea despite being happy with their options between the sticks.



Chelsea have sent the shot-stopper on loan to Vitesse for the current campaign, as they look for him to get back on track.













The goalkeeper joined Championship club Leeds United on loan last season, but was forced to return to Stamford Bridge in November after he suffered a broken leg.



Vitesse have now taken the Englishman on loan and are ready to help him regain full fitness and get back to his best, with Allach citing his club's relationship with Chelsea as a driving force behind the move.





However, the Dutch club's technical director has made it clear that they trust their goalkeepers and Blackman's loan is to provide him with a platform to build himself back up and get back on track.







“As soon as Jamal is fit again, he will join us", Allach told Vitesse's official site.



"Jamal is a good 'keeper, but he comes back from a serious injury. That is an intensive process.





"In consultation with Chelsea we have determined that he can optimally work his way up to the desired level with us.



"After all, the gap to the first team at Chelsea is too big at the moment and it is impossible for Jamal to join the youth academy.



"And so, thanks to the good relationship with Chelsea, we can offer him a solution.



"Let it be clear that we already have fantastic 'keepers in our squad, in whom we have complete confidence.



"The deal with Jamal therefore focuses on offering him a platform where he can work towards the desired level again.”



Vitesse also have another Chelsea player on their books this season in the shape of Charly Musonda, another player who saw their season derailed by injury last term.



The Arnhem outfit have enjoyed a strong start to the season and sit top of the Eredivisie with eleven points from five games.

