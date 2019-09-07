This Surprises Me About Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Denis Irwin has pinpointed what has surprised him about Red Devils summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and has dubbed the former Crystal Palace man "a real plus".



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side forked out a reported £50m to take highly-rated defender Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford this summer.













The 21-year-old, who arrived at the Manchester-based club from Crystal Palace, has impressed the Red Devils faithful with his performances in the side's four Premier League matches this season.



One former player left pleased by Wan-Bissaka's quality is Manchester United legend Irwin, who is surprised by how the young Englishman has successfully transformed into a right-back after having operated on the right wing during his younger years.





Irwin has lauded Wan-Bissaka's positioning and tackling as a defender and feels he has been a big addition to Solskjaer's side this season.







“He spent [his younger] years as a right winger, so what surprises me is how good he is defensively", Irwin told Manchester United's official site.



"Not just the tackling, because we saw that last year and in the first four games of this season, but the positions he takes up are very good.





“You always worry about a winger when they transform into a full-back, it can take them a while to get used to that. He seems really good at that.



"Obviously he’s a young lad and has a lot to learn yet, but he’s been a real plus."



Having made strides forward as a player, Wan-Bissaka received his first England senior team call-up in August but was forced to withdraw from the squad due a back problem.

