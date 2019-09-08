A Lot Different – Leeds United Star On International Duty Comparison

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United academy graduate Alfie McCalmont has has admitted that playing for Northern Ireland is a completely different experience than turning out for the Whites.



The 19-year-old was called into the Northern Ireland squad for their friendly against Luxembourg, where a number of senior players, along with McCalmont's Leeds team-mate Stuart Dallas, were rested.













McCalmont has had to adapt to Northern Ireland's way of working and admits it is significantly different from life at Thorp Arch.



Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill has his own strategy that he implements and McCalmont insists that he had to buy into the new shape and adapt quickly.





"Obviously it's a lot different from when I play at Leeds", McCalmont explained to Leeds' official site.







"You've got to buy into what they want to do, buy into the shape, and I just had to quickly adapt, find my feet in the game, find who I was marking, where the space was, try and get on the ball, and play my normal game."



Post his involvement in the friendly, the Leeds talent was called up to join Northern Ireland's Under-21 squad for their European qualifiers.





McCalmont has been going through a busy period both domestically as well at international level, with his Northern Ireland bow coming on the back of two senior appearances for Marcelo BIelsa's side.

