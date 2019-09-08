XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/09/2019 - 12:20 BST

I Want To Make Myself Count – Celtic Starlet Aiming For Loan Impact Away From Bhoys

 




Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson is keen to quickly become a key man at Ross County, where he is set to spend the season on loan.

The Bhoys youngster joined the newly promoted side on a season-long loan before the transfer window closed, as the Scottish champions looked to find him regular game time to kick on with his development.


 



Henderson has started training with Ross County and is already settling in to life in Dingwall.

The Celtic midfielder wants to waste no time in making sure he quickly becomes a key man for the Staggies, vowing to make sure he knuckles down and works hard.
 

Embed from Getty Images


"It is amazing to join the club", Henderson told Ross County's official site.



"Obviously I came here on Monday night, joined the training on Thursday and I have really enjoyed it since I have been here

"I have come here to work hard, keep my head down and make myself count for Ross County."
 


Celtic have a host of young talents out on loan, with Daniel Church spending time at East Fife, Ross Doohan on loan at Ayr United, Robbie Deas at Alloa Athletic, Stephen Welsh on the books at Greenock Morton and Jack Aitchison in England with Forest Green Rovers.

Senior team stars Kundai Benyu (Helsingborgs), Anthony Ralston (St Johnstone), Andrew Gutman (FC Cincinnati) and Manny Perez (North Carolina FC) are also out on loan.
 