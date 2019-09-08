Italian Football Doesn’t Suit Me – Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United new boy Emil Krafth has revealed that Italian football did not suit him, with the French and English leagues being a much better fit.



Bologna loaned Krafth to French top flight side Amiens last season and he impressed, with the Ligue 1 side triggering a purchase option to keep him for a fee of €2.5m.













He settled in France, leading to Newcastle to quickly come in for his services, and the Magpies handed Amiens a quickfire profit on the Sweden international defender.



Krafth is happy to have moved to St James' Park and believes the English game suits him, while in Italy, he was less ready for the style of football being played.





The full-back views his season in France as a good intermediate step before heading to England.







"I wanted to have a year in between in France, and now I've got the chance to come here", Krafth told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.



"It felt like a good choice.





"The French league and the English league are very similar.



"It is quite physical [here in England], unlike Italy, which did not really suit me."



Krafth endured a tough introduction to English football and was criticised for his performance in Newcastle's loss at Norwich City last month.



He then featured in Newcastle's win away at Tottenham Hotspur however, along with the Magpies' draw against Watford before the international break.

