06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/09/2019 - 13:07 BST

It’s Big Season – Rangers Star Admits Loan Campaign Is Key For Career

 




Rangers midfielder Jason Holt makes no bones about the fact he considers the current season a big campaign for him, after he completed a loan move to St Johnstone.

The 26-year-old was told by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard this summer that he was welcome to move on, with the Gers having a host of midfield options meaning Holt would be unlikely to play if he stayed at Ibrox.   


 



He spent last season on loan in England's League One at Fleetwood Town.

Holt admits he was sold on a loan move to St Johnstone after holding talks with manager Tommy Wright, who is a long term admirer and worked hard on the deal.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Now ready for another year away from Rangers on loan, Holt fully admits that he faces a crucial campaign in his career.



“This is a big season for me", Holt was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“The manager here had made it clear to me for a while he wanted to sign me, so it’s good when you have someone putting in that effort to bring you in the door.
 


“When you know you’re wanted it makes your decision a lot easier so I just can’t wait to get involved with the boys and get going."

Holt joined Rangers in 2015 and has so far clocked 115 appearances to his name, most of which came under former manager Mark Warburton.

St Johnstone are in action after the international break at Pittodrie against Aberdeen.
 