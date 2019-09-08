La Liga Giants Continuing To Monitor Tottenham Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen has continued to remain on Atletico Madrid’s radar, with a view to a possible move to sign him next summer on a free transfer.



The Dane wanted to leave Tottenham in the summer and Manchester United opened talks to sign him before realising that he was more interested in a move to Spain.













Real Madrid never made a serious attempt to get their hands on him and Tottenham are now nervous about losing Eriksen next summer on a free transfer.



Manchester United are said to be ready to make another attempt to sign him in January, with Tottenham prepared to sell if a new contract is not agreed.





A number of clubs are eyeing snapping him up on a free transfer next summer and, according to Spanish daily AS, Atletico Madrid are one of those interested parties.









The Spanish giants showed an interest in Eriksen in the summer and have continued to keep their eyes on him.



Diego Simeone is a fan of the player and is keen to have him in his squad for next summer.





If he does not sign a new contract and he stays at Tottenham beyond January, clubs such as Inter and Juventus are also alive to the possibility of a move to land him on a free transfer.

