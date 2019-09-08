Leeds United Still Want 26-Year-Old Off Books

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United continue to want to offload Ouasim Bouy, despite the 26-year-old remaining on the books at Elland Road beyond the closure of the transfer window this summer.



The defender, who can also operate in midfield, was handed a four-year contract by Leeds in the summer of 2017, joining on a free transfer from Italian champions Juventus.













He was instantly sent on loan to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa, while he spent last term on loan at Dutch outfit Zwolle.



Bouy has yet to make an appearance for Leeds and it had been widely assumed he would be making his exit from Elland Road over the course of the summer.



However, with the transfer window now closed across Europe, Bouy is still firmly on the books at Leeds.







The club though still actively want to get him off the books, according to The Athletic, but paying up his contract in the summer was a bridge too far.



Bouy still has another two years to run on his contract at Leeds and the club appear to have backed off paying up his contract this year.



If the 26-year-old wants to move to a club in another European league he will have to wait until the window opens in January.

