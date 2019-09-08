XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/09/2019 - 10:44 BST

Leeds United To Lock Wolves Target Kalvin Phillips Down On New Deal, Could Be Signed Monday

 




Wolves target Kalvin Phillips is expected to put pen to paper to a new contract at Leeds United, potentially on Monday, it has been claimed. 

Phillips was chased by a host of Premier League sides over the course of the summer, with Aston Villa, Burnley and Wolves all showing interest, along with Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur.


 



None of the interested parties were willing to meet Leeds' asking price for Phillips, but his contractual situation has seen Wolves ready themselves for a tilt in the January transfer window.

Now, according to The Athletic, Phillips is to sign a new contract and could do so as soon as Monday.

 

It is claimed his new contract, which will run for the next five years, will see his wages bumped up to the £20,000 a week mark.


 


The pay packet will put Phillips amongst the highest earners at Elland Road and strengthen Leeds' hand when it comes to keeping him.

Leeds have been in talks with Phillips' agent Kevin Sharp for several weeks, with the midfielder rejecting one proposal sent his way by the Whites.

 


It is suggested that Phillips' representatives wanted a release clause letting the midfielder move on for a set price if Leeds do not win promotion.

It remains to be seen if the clause has been included in the new deal.
 