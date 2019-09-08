Leeds United Youngster Credits Team-mate For National Team Help

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont has thanked his club and country team-mate Stuart Dallas for his help in getting him settled into the Northern Ireland set-up.



The starlet, who only earned his senior debut for the Whites this season in the EFL Cup, was also called up to the Northern Ireland squad for their friendly against Luxembourg.













The 19-year-old even went on to make his debut, coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute and helping his side earn a 1-0 win.



McCalmont met up with Leeds team-mate Dallas in the Northern Ireland squad and admits that the Whites full-back-cum-winger has been a big help when it comes to getting settled.





"Definitely, he's really helped me over the last few days, and building up to last night", McCalmont told Leeds' official site.







'I've obviously been training alongside him, and speaking to him quite a lot, and he just told me before the game to enjoy the moment, and focus on my own strengths."



McCalmont admits that making his Northern Ireland debut did not come as a surprise though as he had been told to expect an outing.





"I knew before the game that I'd be playing some minutes, but didn't know how long for.



"I was the first substitute to come on, so I just had to get my head in the game, and then just play as I do normally, but it was such a good feeling to play at Windsor, especially in front of the Northern Ireland fans."



The youngster has been in and around Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squads at Leeds so far this season and has been tipped to play a part in the club's push for promotion from the Championship.

