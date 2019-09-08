XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/09/2019 - 14:40 BST

Leverkusen Sporting Director Not Focused On Speculation Around Liverpool Linked Kai Havertz

 




Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has remained coy on the speculation surrounding the future of Manchester City and Liverpool monitored midfielder Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is the talk of the Bundesliga, with some of the biggest clubs in Europe wanting to take him away from Leverkusen next summer.  


 



Havertz decided against leaving the club this year but is almost certain to pack his bags at the BayArena at the end of next season for a big-money move away.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him and almost all the top Premier League clubs – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal – are interested in Havertz. 

 
There is also a German fight brewing between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the youngster’s signature.



Bayern Munich have been eyeing him for several months and Dortmund captain Marco Reus revealed the club’s interest in the player, much to BVB sporting director Michael Zorc’s dismay.

However, Rolfes has refused to say anything about two of Germany’s top clubs wanting to sign Havertz next summer.
 


He told German daily Bild: “I am not interested in that.

“It only elicits a weary smile from me.”

Leverkusen are expecting to earn a fee in excess of €100m from Havertz’s departure at the end of the season.   
 