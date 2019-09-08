Make Fans Proud, Spring Surprises – Steven Gerrard On Rangers’ Europa League Campaign

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has conceded that Rangers are the underdogs in their Europa League group, but he is keen to see his side spring a few surprises.



Alfredo Morelos scored an injury-time winner against Legia Warsaw at Ibrox at the end of last month to send Rangers flying into the group stage of the Europa League for a second season running.













Rangers have been handed in a tough draw in the Europe League, pitting them in Group G alongside Portuguese giants FC Porto, Swiss outfit Young Boys and Dutch side Feyenoord.



Gerrard wants to see Rangers give a good account of themselves in the competition, but admits that they are not the favourites to go through to the last 32.





However, he is keen for Rangers to take a few teams by surprise as they try to somehow navigate the group stage and extend their stay in Europe into the new year.









Gerrard said in a press conference: “I think it is a fantastic Europa League draw, some really tasty games in there and some nice countries to go and visit.



“We want to give a good account of ourselves and make our fans proud.





“We know we are the underdogs in the group but we want to go and surprise a few people, that's what we will try and do.



“We will do everything we can to try and get out of the group.



“You just look at the draw and the number of quality sides with Champions League experience, it is fantastic to be part of.”



Rangers dive into their Europa League campaign following the international break when they play host to Feyenoord on Thursday 19th September.

