08/09/2019 - 10:26 BST

Remember This – Olympiacos Coach Issues Message To Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich

 




Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins has warned Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich about his team's record at the Karaiskakis Stadium, but is still hoping to catch the pair on an off day.

The Greek giants have been drawn along with last year's finalists Tottenham and German champions Bayern Munich in Group B of the Champions League, along with Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.  


 



Olympiacos coach Martins knows well the kind of challenge that awaits his side and insists that his team will be ready, trying to cash in on their home form while facing group favourites Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Since starting in the second qualifying round, Olympiacos are yet to concede in the Champions League this term, while scoring ten times, and Martins is looking to plot a route through to at least securing European football after Christmas.
 

"We will face two very strong teams, but you must remember that it is not easy to come to our stadium to play", Martins was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Noticias Ao Minuto.
 



"We can have a good day and catch them while they are not playing well, but we also recognise the fact that both Bayern and Tottenham are the prime candidates [to qualify].

"If we are not able to go through, our aim will at least be to get to the Europa League."
 


Olympiacos have long has a reputation as being a difficult place to visit for travelling sides in European competition.

The Greek giants have been in fine form so far this term, winning their last seven straight games across all competitions.
 