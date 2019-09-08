Ross County Boss Tells Celtic Loanee Who To Emulate

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell has cited the example of Ryan Christie to motivate Celtic loanee Ewan Henderson to go on and emulate the 24-year-old at the heart of midfield at Celtic Park.



The Staggies secured the signature of the Celtic academy recruit on the final day of the transfer window after agreeing on a season-long loan deal.













And Kettlewell took time to remind the new boy that the move is going to be a "massive opportunity" for him to go on and prove himself in the Scottish Premiership, so that when he returns from Dingwall, he is out with a real shout of a place in the starting eleven at Celtic Park.



In order to drive his point home, the co-manager cited the example of Christie, who enjoyed two successful loan spells at Aberdeen and is now an important part of Neil Lennon's side.





"When you look at the progression of Ryan Christie, for example, who had a loan spell then came back to Celtic and has thrived, that is one of the guys that Ewan now has to go and try and displace from his position in the team", Kettlewell was quoted as saying by the BBC.







"You are talking about the best midfielders in the country, the guys that turn it on every single week and deliver under pressure so, it is no mean feat to go and try and do that.



"But we believe, and Celtic believe, that this will give him an opportunity to try and progress his career and try and make him a guy that really sticks out amongst their group."





Henderson has another three years left to run on his current contract at Celtic Park and will be hoping to make good use of his loan stint with Ross County as he bids to get regular game time under his belt.



