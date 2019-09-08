Spoke To Them – Leeds United Star Admits To Doing Homework Before Elland Road Loan Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Laurens De Bock has admitted he did his research on Sunderland before agreeing to move to the Stadium of Light, speaking to Belgians who have played for the club.



The 26-year-old full-back joined the League One club before the transfer window closed, putting pen-to-paper to a season-long loan deal.













Sunderland boss Ross admitted to looking for an experienced left-back and found his man in De Bock, who was out of favour at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.



De Bock has admitted to being delighted about the move and revealed that he spoken to several of his countrymen who have played for Sunderland, as he looked to do his research on the Black Cats.





"I am very happy to be here because I have heard a lot of good things about the club", De Bock told Sunderland's official site.







"I’ve spoken to other Belgians who have played here, and they’ve all spoken very highly about the place.



“I know the team wants to go up this season and hopefully my experience will help us achieve that."





The Leeds-contracted defender also admitted that speaking with Ross has given him a boost, with the Sunderland boss having faith in him.



"The manager has been really positive in the conversations I’ve had with him and that’s given me a great feeling because I know they believe in me.”



De Bock boasts Champions League and Europa League experience, which he gathered while playing for Belgian side Club Brugge.



He joined Leeds United in 2018, but struggled to nail down a spot in the side, and went out on loan to Oostende last season.

