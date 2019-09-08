Steve Bruce Good Coach And Good Person – Newcastle United New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Emil Krafth has already been won over by Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce and believes he is a good boss and a good person.



Bruce signed Krafth from French top flight Amiens in the summer transfer window and he has featured in Premier League games against Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford.













Krafth was heavily criticised following his display in the defeat at Carrow Road, but Bruce backed him.



Bruce himself has been subject to criticism, with Newcastle fans unhappy with the former Sheffield Wednesday manager being picked as the successor to Rafael Benitez.





Krafth though is happy to be playing under Bruce and admits the new Newcastle boss has made a positive impression on him.







"I heard all the talk [about what happened], but I was not here last season. I can only speak about how things are now", Krafth told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.



"I think he [Bruce] is a good coach and a good person too.





"He is easy to talk to and he jokes a lot.



"I haven't known him for so long, but my first impression is good."



Krafth spent last season on loan at Amiens from Italian side Bologna and was then signed permanently by the French outfit before being sold to Newcastle for a quick profit.

