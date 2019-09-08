XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/09/2019 - 21:09 BST

Steve Bruce Good Coach And Good Person – Newcastle United New Boy

 




Emil Krafth has already been won over by Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce and believes he is a good boss and a good person.

Bruce signed Krafth from French top flight Amiens in the summer transfer window and he has featured in Premier League games against Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford.  


 



Krafth was heavily criticised following his display in the defeat at Carrow Road, but Bruce backed him.

Bruce himself has been subject to criticism, with Newcastle fans unhappy with the former Sheffield Wednesday manager being picked as the successor to Rafael Benitez.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Krafth though is happy to be playing under Bruce and admits the new Newcastle boss has made a positive impression on him.



"I heard all the talk [about what happened], but I was not here last season. I can only speak about how things are now", Krafth told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

"I think he [Bruce] is a good coach and a good person too.
 


"He is easy to talk to and he jokes a lot.

"I haven't known him for so long, but my first impression is good."

Krafth spent last season on loan at Amiens from Italian side Bologna and was then signed permanently by the French outfit before being sold to Newcastle for a quick profit.   
 