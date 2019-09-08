You’ll Get Found Out – Liverpool Star Comments On Reds’ Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has admitted that the standard in training at the club is sky high and players not up to the grade will be quickly found out.



The Reds took veteran goalkeeper Lonergan on their pre-season tour of the United States due to Brazil number 1 Alisson being on international duty.













Alisson's injury then caused Liverpool to pick up the phone to Lonergan again and he signed a contract with the Reds, taking a spot on the bench in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.



The former Leeds United goalkeeper is loving life at the European champions and admits the demands made on the players to reach the highest standards in training mean that any who cannot will quickly be found out.



"It has been a brilliant experience and it is a job where you’ve got to reach the highest of standards every day", the shot-stopper told the Lancashire Post.







"If you aren’t on your game in training, you will get found out straight away.



"You’ve got a world-class forward line firing shots at you in training every day.



"I’ve been at clubs before where you’ve had a couple of players who maybe aren’t great in training but will produce in a game.



"At Liverpool, every player is on it in every training session, the standard of work and finishing in training is brilliant."



Liverpool are currently fielding Adrian between the sticks after selling second choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to Belgian side Club Brugge.

