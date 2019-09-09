XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/09/2019 - 08:58 BST

Aston Villa Star Was On Brink of International Call-up

 




Aston Villa new boy Bjorn Engels was on the brink of a Belgium call-up for this month's international games. 

Dean Smith forked out £9m to snap up the centre-back from French outfit Reims before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut.


 



He could have followed up a Premier League move with a call-up to the senior Belgium squad and, according to The Athletic, national team coach Roberto Martinez was on the verge of including Engels in his group.

However, Martinez ultimately opted against calling for the Aston Villa man due to concerns over his fitness.

 

Embed from Getty Images


Engels picked up a knock on his knee in Aston Villa's win over Everton and was then monitored by Villa's medical team in the lead up to the loss at Crystal Palace.


 


Despite the defender featuring against the Eagles, Martinez opted to give him an opportunity to rest and had doubts over whether the Belgian was 100 per cent fit.

It is claimed Martinez has contacted Engels privately to discuss his recent form and the Belgium coach is keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old.

 


Engels is one of the younger options at Martinez's disposal, with Toby Alderweireld now 30, Jan Vertonghen 32, Vincent Kompany 33 and Thomas Vermaelen 34 in two months' time.
 