Convinced Sergio Aguero Was Born A Defender – Manchester United Legend Lauds Striker

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has lauded Manchester City star Sergio Aguero for his intelligence on the pitch and goalscoring abilities.



On 25th August this year, in a league match against Bournemouth, Manchester City number 10 Aguero found the back of the net twice to help his team take home the three points.













While the brace he scored against the Cherries was just one among many the Argentine has scored in his career, it had greater importance as it took his career goal tally to 400.



Vidic, who was Manchester United's captain when Aguero scored two past the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium in the 2013/14 season, believes players should not be deceived by the Manchester City striker's disinterested body language and feels he is very dangerous.





The Serbian is a fan of Aguero's intelligence and has lauded the 31-year-old's ability to read the game, while also heaping praise on his goalscoring abilities.









“Aguero looks like he’s not interested in football on the pitch", Vidic told The Athletic.



"He doesn’t look like a guy who will run 10 metres and then — bang — he makes the sprint.





"I’m convinced that Aguero was born as a defender.



"He knows where the ball will come and where he can attack.



"But in the box, he has a low centre of gravity, which helps him change direction quickly — especially against the big English defenders.



"He shoots quickly, he can do the tap in and dribble and score outside the box."



Aguero currently leads the Premier League goalscoring chart for this season with six goals from four games, scoring at the rate of 45 minutes per goal.

