Former Liverpool Striker Daniel Sturridge Could Make Trabzonspor Bow

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is preparing to make his Trabzonspor debut this weekend.



Sturridge picked up a Champions League winners' medal at Liverpool last season, but was released by the Reds earlier this summer after the expiry of his contract at Anfield.













The striker had a host of options on his table, but ultimately chose to make the move to Turkey to join Super Lig side Trabzonspor.



He signed for Trabzonspor on 21st August, but is yet to make his bow for the club.



According to Turkish daily Sabah, Trabzonspor have been working intensely on Sturridge's fitness as he missed their pre-season training camp.







It is claimed that Sturridge is now in a place where he could be set for his debut this weekend.



Trabzonspor are due to play host to Genclerbirligi in a Super Lig match this weekend, before they then start their Europa League campaign by travelling to Spain to face Getafe.



The Turkish giants will be hoping when Sturridge does play that he steers clear of injuries.



Injury issues have limited the striker's game time in recent years.

