Former Manager of Leeds United Star Pinpoints What’s Different About Him This Season

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cotterill believes Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is playing with more aggression this season and is confident the Whites will see more of his quality soon.



26-year-old centre-forward Bamford is Leeds' top scorer this season and has scored 85 goals throughout his career. However, it all started for him at Nottingham Forest.













The Englishman, who joined Nottingham Forest's academy as an eight-year-old, rose through the ranks before making his senior team debut in 2011.



Bamford was given his first senior appearance against Cardiff on 31st December 2011 by Cotterill, who had taken charge of the club two months before. The striker played another game two days later before moving to Chelsea.





Cotterill, who gave Bamford his senior debut, is impressed with how the 26-year-old is playing with more aggression this season and feels he has been harder to play against as a result.







“There’s more aggression in his play this season", Cotterill told the Athletic.



“That was maybe lacking last season but on the occasions I’ve seen him so far, he’s been much harder to play against.





"There are always little extras you can look for or ask for but at the end of the day, a striker who’s got everything costs £100 million-plus.



"Leeds have a quality player there and I reckon you’ll see that more and more.”



Bamford is often subject to criticism, but the 55-year-old believes the striker's running style is languid and not lazy, and it helps him to score.



"Patrick’s got quite a languid running style about him but it’s not lazy", Cotterill said.



"I felt that languid style was good for him because when he got into the box he was calm and balanced, ready to finish."



Bamford has scored four goals from his six Championship appearances this season and will be looking to add more to the tally when Leeds return to action against Barnsley on 15th September.

