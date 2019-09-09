He Is An Innovator – Liverpool Throw-In Coach Lauds Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has termed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp an 'innovator' for his courage to try out new things to help his team improve.



A year ago, it emerged that Premier League giants Liverpool, managed by German tactician Klopp, had appointed a throw-in coach, in the shape of Gronnemark.













The Reds employing the world's first throw-in coach was received with bemusement from some fans, but even more, it turned out to be a reason for rival fans to have a laugh at the Merseyside-based club.



Gronnemark, along with Klopp, did not pay heed to the criticism thrown at him and Liverpool were rewarded, with this season both of the Reds' goals against Southampton this season coming from throw-ins.





The Dane, who is employed by four other European clubs, views Klopp as a true leader who accepts that he does not know everything and is willing to approach someone – like Gronnemark – if the person can help his team improve.







Gronnemark has lauded the former Borussia Dortmund coach's ability to bring the best out of the people he works with and termed him an 'innovator' for implementing different ways to improve his team.



“Jurgen is an innovator”, Gronnemark told the Athletic.





“He’s a leader who says he doesn’t know everything and is willing to listen to people if they have knowledge to take the club forward.



"If you have a leader who wants total control and thinks he knows best about everything then that will affect the employees.



“Even though you’re one of the best clubs in the world, it doesn’t mean you have to do the same thing as you did yesterday.



"When you meet Jurgen you feel like you are talking with a good friend. He listens a lot."



The throw-in coach also saluted Klopp's willingness to listen to input from others.



“To let a guy into the club who was pretty much unknown in England and say to him ‘we want all your knowledge to put it into the training programme’, that shows a lot of trust and fantastic leadership.



"He’s very good at getting the best out of people.



"It’s much more egocentric at other clubs.



"At Liverpool, there’s a satisfaction among the staff and the players. They all feel part of something special."



Gronnemark was initially appointed for the first half of last season and saw his deal later extended until the end of the 2018/19 campaign.



The Dane's impressive work during the time has now earned him a new contract for the 2019/20 season.

